Uhuru: We will pursue those who aided terror attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed that those who may have aided the terror attack at the dusitD2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi will be pursued and brought to justice.

The Head of State declared during a televised press briefings that those found culpable will be pursued relentlessly and be held to account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This morning, I convened and chaired a meeting of our National Security Council and I want to say this, we will seek out every person that was involved in the funding, planning and execution of this heinous act,” he said.

He assured that the government was on a high alert to ensure that such an incident does not recur.

“Throughout the breadth of Kenya and in our immediate neighborhood, multiple security efforts are underway to detect, deter, disrupt and defeat any terrorist operatives or groups. We are also on highest alert and shall remain so. I assure every Kenyan and our foreign visitors that you are safe in Kenya,” he stated.

He called on all Kenyans to play their role by reporting any suspicious activities to prevent further loss of lives.

“We all have a duty in securing our country. Security is a joint responsibility between citizens and their government. We secure our families, communities and our nations by building a seamless partnership. We should not allow these people any shelter among us. I urge you to make sure that you inform the police and any authority of suspicious individual or actions that you may notice in your day to day lives,” he stated.

President Kenyatta discloses that 700 people had been evacuated during the attack following swift and effective work from the security forces.

“I can confirm that the security operation at Dusit complex is over and all the terrorists eliminated,” he stated.

CCTV footage showed heavily armed men entering the complex on Tuesday afternoon.

At least one of them blew himself up at the start of the attack.

The attack began on on Tuesday afternoon, with a loud blast followed by gunfire and rapid calls for help spreading on Twitter.