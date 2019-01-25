Uhuru vows no public jobs for those implicated in graft

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday committed that no person charged over corruption will get Cabinet or State appointments until they are cleared through investigations.

He told participants at the just concluded Anti-Corruption Conference that this is a measure he has employed to deter graft in the Executive.

The Head of State pledged to quicken the process of conducting lifestyle audits of procurement officers and all senior officers in his government including himself and his Deputy William Ruto.

“This I apologise has taken much longer than we expected but I do commit that we will fast-track this and after we have finished the procurement officers we will now go to senior government officers starting with myself.”

“And senior government means, government, which includes all Arms of Government, kwa hivyo lazima mjipange,” he said as he gestured towards CJ David Maraga and House Speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka.

Foreign diplomats at the conference had earlier advised Kenyans take advantage of the political goodwill that emanated from the March 9 handshake between Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to ensure that the country eradicates corruption across different sectors.

Outgoing US Ambassador Robert Godec told participants that achieving set goals in Kenya would happen through political leadership supported by zero tolerance for corruption among citizens.

“What I have seen and heard across the time that I have been here leads me to believe absolutely that Kenya can win this fight. I urge you to seize this moment as leaders and the citizens. You can defeat corruption, I believe in Kenya free of corruption. Pamoja tusonge mbele,” he said in what is perhaps his last public engagement as he concludes his tour of duty next month.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya Siddhartha Chatterjee said they welcome the recent action by the Director of Public Prosecutions, working with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to charge officials following reports of widespread corruption.

“We are looking at the power of the political will which is beginning to transform. I believe the UN family which is here in Kenya seeks to fight this scourge together with all other partners,” Chatterjee stated.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Stefano Dejak added that where there is evidence of corruption, those responsible should be prosecuted regardless of political party, social stature, or personal connections.

“The EU and AU committed to fight corruption in the two continents and promote international cooperation to combat and intercept financial flows and tax evasion as well as to strengthen cooperation on asset recovery. So our cooperation is extremely close,” the EU Envoy noted.