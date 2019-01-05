Uhuru, Raila due at launch of Mama Ngina Drive park regeneration

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga are on Monday expected to grace the regeneration of the Mama Ngina Drive recreational park.

The facility, which borders the Indian Ocean at the Likoni Ferry Channel, will be upgraded at a cost of Sh1 billion.

In August last year, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said they have allocated the facility Sh400 million for the first phase of the upgrading project.

Another Sh200 million was allocated for face-lift of the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach.

On Saturday, insiders within the Mombasa County Government confirmed that President Kenyatta and Odinga will be guests during the ground breaking at Mama Ngina Drive.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Coast leaders are expected to attend the function.

The event had been scheduled to take place on January 3, but had to be pushed forward to next Monday.

“H.E. The President, Uhuru Kenyatta together with H.E. The Governor Hassan Ali Joho cordially invite all residents of Mombasa to come and witness the ground breaking ceremony of the Mama Ngina Drive Regeneration project. The Rt. Hon Raila Amollo Odinga will also grace the occasion which will take place on Monday, 7th January 2018 from 9am,” an invite sent to Mombasa leaders reads.

The project, which is being done by the National Government through the Ministry of Tourism in conjunction with The County Government of Mombasa, will transform Mama Ngina Drive into a water park.

It will revamp the tourism sector as well as create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the local and youths.

Meanwhile, Odinga on Saturday afternoon met with Kilifi Members of County Assembly at his Nyali residence.

The MCAs, who were led by the Kilifi Assembly Speaker Teddy Mwambire, met with Odinga to discuss the Kilifi politics.

However, the details of that meeting remain scanty.