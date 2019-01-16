Two suspects arrested over 14 Riverside Drive attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Two people described by police as key suspects have been arrested as detectives swung into action following the terror attack at the Riverside complex where 14 people were killed.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has told Capital News beat that the suspects were arrested in Eastleigh and Ruaka where one of the attackers lived.

“We have arrested two suspects,” Kinoti told Capital FM News on telephone, “these are principal suspects who are being interrogated over the attack.”

Police have identified a house in the outskirts of Nairobi, where one of the terrorists captured in the CCTV footage from Dusit terror attack occurred.

A combined team of officers from various units are conducting a raid at the house in Ruaka, where one of the attackers identified as Farouk is said to have been living and housed others.

Locals said they identified the man on CCTV footage from Dusit that was circulating on social media yesterday, which also showed a vehicle that was familiar to them.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet later urged members of the public not to panic on hearing explosions from Riverside Complex where police are undertaking a clearance exercise.

He said Bomb Squad unit officers will be detonating grenades left behind by the slain terrorists.

He also confirmed that the number of terrorists who staged the attack were five and are all dead.

One of the attackers blew himself up on arrival, while four were killed by police.

“There were five attackers and all of them are no more,” Boinnet said.

A senior police source said they included a suicide bomber, two killed Tuesday night and another two killed by security forces on Wednesday morning.