Two drivers sustain injuries after their trucks collide head-on Mombasa highway

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Two truck drivers have sustained injuries after their vehicles collided head on before bursting into flames at Kakuku area between Machinery and Kambu, along Nairobi-Mombasa road.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim says the driver of one truck was trying to overtake before colliding head on with another.

One of the drivers has been rushed at Machakos Level Five hospital with over 50 percent burns while the other who was slightly burnt was taken to Kibwezi hospital.

Both trailers were burnt into ashes.

Traffic has been building up on the highway, Maalim advising drivers to use alternative road.