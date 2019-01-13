Two arrested over land grabbing in Nairobi’s South C

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Two people have been arrested in Nairobi’s South C estate in a land grabbing saga involving a private developer and county officials.

The two were arrested on Saturday evening when City Hall officials led by acting County Secretary Pauline Waititu, Roads and Transport CEC Muhamed Dagane among others presided over the demolition of a perimeter wall erected on a grabbed piece of land in South C estate.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges.

The demolished perimeter wall which had encroached on a road reserve along Access Road in South C estate had been demolished last year in an exercise led by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, but the private developer later illegally acquired approval letters from City Hall to reconstruct the wall.

Sonko has now warned county officials involved in the South C land grabbing saga that they’ll face disciplinary action if they are found guilty of aiding the private developer to illegally acquire construction approval documents from the county government.

“We had already confirmed that the private developer had grabbed the land and also encroached on a road reserve during the first demolition exercise that I officiated over a few months ago. I’m now shocked that the same person has gone ahead and acquired approvals from City Hall to reconstruct the perimeter wall,” he said.

Sonko stated that county officials those involved in the land grabbing saga will be suspended adding that his administration will not tolerate impunity.

Speaking during the demolition exercise acting County Secretary Pauline Waititu reiterated Governor Sonko’s remarks saying that the Nairobi City County Government won’t tolerate impunity and corruption.

“The County Government under the leadership of Governor Sonko will not entertain impunity in the city. The repossessed land is a public utility land and it must be reclaimed for the people of South C as ordered by the Governor,” she said.

Speaking at the same venue, Roads and Transport CEC Muhamed Dagane said phase two of rehabilitation of Access road in South C had stalled after the private developer encroached on a road reserve.

South C Ward MCA Osman Khalif and South C Residents Association Chairlady Ranjana Bharaj who were part of the delegation during the demolition exercise welcomed the move by the Nairobi County Government to demolish the perimeter wall.

“We appreciate the move by Sonko’s administration to demolish the perimeter wall which had encroached on public land. The private developer had also taken over a public land which was meant to be a playground in the area,” he said.