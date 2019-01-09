Tuju to make statement on perceived cracks in Jubilee

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju is Wednesday afternoon expected to address a media briefing on the recent developments that have rocked the ruling party over the 2022 succession race.

The briefing is expected to highlight some of the resolutions the party will undertake to restore unity.

Tuju who has found himself at loggerheads with Deputy President William Ruto’s allies over accusations that he is keen on blocking his candidature is also expected to clarify the issue.

In an apparent jab towards Ruto during his brother’s funeral in Siaya County four days ago, Tuju appeared to question Ruto’s 2022 bid taking a cue from the party’s immediate former Vice Chairman David Murathe.

Murathe declared that he will make it his business to see that Ruto is not on the ballot in 2022.

Murathe has remained insistent that he will pursue his move to block Ruto and maintained that his plan to go to the Supreme Court to seek an advisory opinion on whether Ruto can contest is still on.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Ruto who appeared to respond to his critics particularly Murathe, asked Jubilee members to desist from negative talk that would undermine national unity.

He further warned that if the negative debate persists it would sabotage the ruling party and the leadership of his boss, President Kenyatta.

Ruto also defended the Jubilee’s administration track record on development and concurred with President Kenyatta that no community is special and that development projects will be rolled out in all parts of the country.