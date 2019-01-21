Top police commanders to meet Uhuru in Mombasa

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Top police commanders have been summoned to Mombasa for a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

All incoming County Police Commanders and Regional Commanders are Monday expected to be addressed by their seniors and later meet President Kenyatta.

The new County Commanders will also be unveiled during the occasion.

The three main units in the National Police Service have shared top slots in the county command structure.

The new changes began with the change of the command structure with the collapse of parallel commanders for the Administration Police Service, Kenya Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations all of the same rank.