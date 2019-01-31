Teachers union, TSC in court to present conciliation report

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) is before the Employment and Labour Relations Court where they are expected to report on the progress of conciliation talks with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The teachers’ union and their employer have been negotiating since December as they sought to find a way forward on the impasse.

The conciliator had been appointed as a means of averting a teachers’ strike which had been called by the union.

Key areas of contention included promotion, transfers, performance appraisal and teacher professional development programme.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Bryan Ongaya directed TSC Board Chairperson Lydia Nzomo, CEO Nancy Macharia, KNUT Chairman Wycliffe Omucheyi Etole and Secretary General Wilson Sossion to lead their respective teams to the meeting.

The teachers’ union wants the transfers of 3,094 head teachers of primary and secondary schools by the TSC be recalled, terming them irregular