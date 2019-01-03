Teachers’ union, employer set for talks after court blocked strike

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) are on Thursday expected to appear before the conciliation committee to take part in mediation talks over teacher transfers and lack of promotions.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Bryan Ongaya directed TSC Board Chairperson Lydia Nzomo, CEO Nancy Macharia, KNUT Chairman Wycliffe Omucheyi Etole and Secretary General Wilson Sossion to lead their respective teams to the meeting expected to kick off at 9am.

“Pending the hearing and the determination of the petition or further orders from the court, the applicants and the respondents shall attend conciliation proceeding before the Conciliation Committee at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Offices, Nairobi,” Justice Ongaya directed in his ruling.

Ongaya instructed both parties to report progress of the talk on February 19.

While addressing the media on the strike threat by KNUT, Nzomo said TSC will participate in efforts to resolve the dispute and appealed to all teachers to report to work on Thursday.

“The Commission is fully committed to conciliation. At this point, I wish to clarify that TSC has not failed to attend any conciliation meeting to which we had been invited,” she said.

The teachers’ union wants the transfers of 3,094 head teachers of primary and secondary schools by the TSC be recalled, terming them irregular.