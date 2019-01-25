Teacher killed after confiscating phone, 3 students in custody

Today 10:50 am (3 hours ago)
Shares
Peter Omari is said to have been hit with a blunt object shortly after confiscating a phone from a student/FILE

By WANJIRU MACHARIA, NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 25 – Three students at Hopewell Secondary School in Barut, Nakuru County, have been arrested over the murder of a teacher at the institution Thursday evening.

Peter Omari, a physics and computer teacher is said to have been hit with a blunt object shortly after confiscating a phone from a student.

Vitalis Kahende, founder and director of the school confirmed the murder of the teacher who also served as a boarding master, saying the students suspected to have had a hand in the killing were being held at Rhonda Police Station.

“This is a mixed day and boarding school. It was a shock. We called the local authorities because we already had a general idea; we mentioned a few suspects,” he said.

Faiza Otunga, a student at the facility described the late teacher as a friendly but firm tutor.

“I remember he was patrolling all classes talking to students softly. We he came to the dormitory, he was just advising us. He is a good person,” she recalled.

The arrested students have recorded statements with the police.

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed