Teacher killed after confiscating phone, 3 students in custody

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 25 – Three students at Hopewell Secondary School in Barut, Nakuru County, have been arrested over the murder of a teacher at the institution Thursday evening.

Peter Omari, a physics and computer teacher is said to have been hit with a blunt object shortly after confiscating a phone from a student.

Vitalis Kahende, founder and director of the school confirmed the murder of the teacher who also served as a boarding master, saying the students suspected to have had a hand in the killing were being held at Rhonda Police Station.

“This is a mixed day and boarding school. It was a shock. We called the local authorities because we already had a general idea; we mentioned a few suspects,” he said.

Faiza Otunga, a student at the facility described the late teacher as a friendly but firm tutor.

“I remember he was patrolling all classes talking to students softly. We he came to the dormitory, he was just advising us. He is a good person,” she recalled.

The arrested students have recorded statements with the police.