Teacher in Bondo commits suicide citing frustrations from colleagues

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 31 – A primary school teacher in Central Sakwa Location, Bondo sub-county has committed suicide following alleged frustration by administration of the school where he was working.

The body of Elkana Owino Omondi who was a teacher at Migiro primary school was found dangling from the roof of his rental house at Nango trading center in Nyang’oma division Thursday morning after he allegedly committed suicide.

According to the Assistant County Commissioner of Nyang’oma division Samson Akach, the teacher left behind a suicide note on which he indicated that there is nowhere that he was going to get the laptops he is accused of stealing from the school.

Akach stated that on the suicide note, the deceased implicated some two teachers whom he accused of being behind his tribulations at the school and warned that they will live to regret.

The body of the teacher was removed to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination as investigations kicks off.