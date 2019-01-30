Task force to reorganise government messaging gets down to work

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The 19-member task force that was constituted by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, to improve government information and public communication has started operating after it was officially launched by CS Joe Mucheru on Wednesday.

The team will be tasked with studying and reviewing existing policies and laws and align them with the emerging public dynamics and expectations.

CS Mucheru said the team will generate proposals on how effective articulation of government agenda can be achieved.

“The task force will identify and advice on how to facilitate public communication which is aligned to national goals and aspirations, emerging socio-economic trends and advances in Information, Communication and Technology,” said Mucheru.

They will also be expected to review inadequacies in the staffing levels of public communication offices.

The team will be chaired by former Star newspaper editor David Makali.

Makali said they are ready to serve, adding that members of the team are reputable people from various communication and information departments.

“The task ahead of us is tough but I want to assure you that we are ready and by the end of our term we shall have delivered to the expectations,” said Makali.

Others in the task force are Oxygen PR firm partner Alfred Nganga, Royal Media Services journalist Robin Njogu, Public Relations Society of Kenya Secretary General Jane Gitau, communication management specialist Ruth Musembi, Prof Murej Ochieng from Multi Media University of Kenya and head of the Department of Communication Studies at Moi University Abraham Mulwo among others.

Those who will sit at task force secretariat include Kennedy Buhere, Augustus Munywoki, Josephine Kinuthia and Charity Kagiri.

After their 90-day tenure, they will be required to table a report and make recommendations on how to strengthen the institutional and operational base of public communications in ministries, departments, agencies and county information offices.

At the same time, Mucheru also launched a media and conference centre at the Teleposta Towers to improve communication with the public.

The centre can accommodate at least 45 journalists where they can access government information.

All this is in line with the 2010 Constitution which provides that every citizen has a right to access information held by the state or any other person, which is required for the exercise or protection of another right.

The provision is actualized by the access to Information Act, 2016.