Suspicious object causes scare near scene of Saturday explosion

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Police on Monday cordoned off an area near the Tom Mboya-Latema Road junction after a suspicious metal box was detected by members of the public.

According to Central Police Station police boss Robinson Thuku, bomb squad experts were called in and they attempted to open the box.

He stated that after a few minutes, they carried it away for further analysis in a safe environment. “The experts are doing their job. They carried away the box to be able to analyse it further in a contained environment.”

He emphasised that they were not going to take any chances especially after the weekend explosion in the same area that injured two people.

Following the weekend incident, the National Police Service asked Kenyans to remain alert and be conscious of the surroundings.

The NPS has also asked Kenyans to refrain from profiling any sections of the population or engaging in any unlawful acts that could lead to a breach of peace.

Investigations are still ongoing to assist in identifying those who may have been involved in the incident.

The victims included a newspaper vendor and a handcart pusher who have since been treated and discharged.

According to the city’s Regional Police Commander Philip Ndolo, a vendor was given a small package to transport in his cart which exploded as the owner disappeared.