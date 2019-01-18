Supreme Court upholds election of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip that was earlier overturned by the Court of Appeal in Mombasa.

Justice Njoki Ndung’u stated that Loitiptip was validly elected on the account of evidence provided by his lawyers and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal had earlier overturned his win stating that it was marred with irregularities.

The judges had further stated that there was a breach of the election laws.

The petition had been filed by Hassan Albeity who came second in the last year’s August 8 General Election.

While reading the judgement, the Appeal Court said that the Malindi High Court erred in validating Loitiptip’s election despite irregularities.

The three-judge bench also said there was no proper identification of voters in accordance with the law.

It had stated that the people who voted in Kangwe polling station, for example, exceeded the number of registered voters.