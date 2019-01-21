Student at centre of Starehe admission row joins Mangu

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Ministry of Education has now moved Jack Mutuma to Mangu High School after he was denied admission to Starehe Boys Centre.

Mutuma was denied admission to the institution after the administration claimed that his parents had not filled in the requisite forms even after he was admitted using the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Starehe Boys Centre, the student had not been selected to join the school but was merely one of 24 students that had been recommended for consideration by the ministry.

When Capital FM News sought comment from the Acting Centre Director Josphat Mwaura, he stated that the ministry has picked up the matter and was handling it.

Imenti South Member of Parliament Kathuri Murungi who spoke on the matter said he would foot the student’s school fees.