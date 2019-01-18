Speaker Muturi lauds police response during terror attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has lauded the Kenya Security Forces for their swift response to 14 Riverside Drive attack that claimed 21 lives.

Muturi said the police did a fantastic job to end the 20-hour siege that left many Kenyans in shock and dismay, with his appreciation going directly towards the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti for what he described as exemplary leadership skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muturi who is in Tanzania on a courtesy call to his counterpart Speaker Job Ndugai, extended his message of condolences to the families of the victims who were affected by the terror attack that was coincidentally orchestrated on the anniversary date where Kenya lost close to 150 soldiers in El Adde, Somalia.

On his part, Ndugai expressed his support for Kenyans as he condemned the attack which the militia group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility.

“We share with you our esteemed neighbours the pain caused by this heinous act and wish to express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish those who were injured a quick recovery. We stand in solidarity with you during this moment”, he said.

The police continue to cast their net far and wide to arrest the perpetrators and planners of heinous attack with already 11 suspected individuals arrested by the police.

Muturi is in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, attending a series of meetings under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Africa Region, for the development of the association’s 2019 work plan.

He currently chairs the Executive Committee of the association drawn from member Parliaments across the continent.