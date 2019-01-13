Sonko to reshuffle staff at Nairobi Water Company to deal with cartels

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13- Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will reshuffle staff at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to deal with cartels he says are causing an artificial water shortage in Nairobi.

In a statement, Sonko said everyone will carry their own cross if found guilty.

“There is a cartel at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company that has been frustrating my people. Next week, I will carry out a reshuffle to dismantle that cartel at Nairobi Water,” read part of the statement.

“We will not have any excuse when fighting graft. Therefore, the reshuffle at Nairobi Water is inevitable.”

In the recent past, Nairobi residents have raised concern of water shortage calling on Nairobi County Government’s intervention.

The areas most affected by water shortage include; Kasarani, Lang’ata, Roysambu, Mathare, Kibra among others.