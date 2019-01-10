Sonko to name new Deputy Governor, full cabinet on Friday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced that he will name his Deputy on Friday almost a year since Polycarp Igathe resigned.

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, Sonko further said he will be naming his cabinet in full.

Several CECs in Sonko’s cabinet have been suspended , others have not had their contracts renewed after the one year one lapsed, leaving only three in office.

This comes amid talks that Nairobi County Government is facing crisis following suspensions and resignations by County executives in the last one year.

Sonko’s cabinet which started off with 10 CECs that is Charles Kerich ICT , Veska Kangongo (Finance), Emmah Mukuhi (Environment), Janet Ouko (Education), Youth and Gender, Larry Wambua (Devolution), Mohamed Dagane (Transport and Infrastructure), Danvas Makori (Agriculture), Hitan Majevda (Health), Peter Wachira (Lands and urban planning) and Allan Esabwa (Tourism and E-commerce).

During the one year majority of the CECs had been reshuffled from their dockets and others suspended.

Some of those who have been suspended include Danvas Makori, Hitan Majevda, Veska Kangongo and Emmah Mukuhi.

Sonko had one year contracts with the CECs and only three had their contracts renewed among them Janet Ouko who resigned on Monday.

Sonko however defended the suspensions witnessed in his administration saying that is tyle of leadership.