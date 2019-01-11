Sonko postpones naming his deputy after NASA asked him to consider Rahab Wangui

Shares

, KILIFI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday postponed the much-awaited announcement of a new deputy governor.

He said he will nominate a suitable deputy after wide consultations from within Jubilee government and opposition.

According to Sonko, the NASA coalition had asked him to nominate Rahab Wangui because of her vast experience in leadership.

“I was ready with the name, but today morning I received a request from NASA that in the spirit of the handshake I should consider Rahab Wangui for the position of the deputy,” said Sonko.

He said therefore he will not forward the deputy governor nominee that he had chosen to County Assembly for approval.

“I will nominate a suitable deputy governor after wide consultations. This will be within the next three weeks,” said Sonko.

Wangui was the Wiper candidate for Nairobi Woman Representative.

At the same time, Sonko has appointed five new County Executive Members to his Cabinet.

Lucia Mulwa will be the new Education, Youth, Sports Executive, Stella Bosire-Otieno in Health) and Winfred Kathangu as the new Finance and Economic Executive.

Pauline Kahiga Waititu will be incharge of Public Service and Devolution and Sanjeev Kaur is the new Environment Executive.

He has retained Charles Kerich as Lands, Urban Planning and Housing), Alan Igambi will be incharge of Trade Tourism and Coperatives), Newton Munene as Finance Exexutive while Larry Wambua in the Water and Agriculture docket.