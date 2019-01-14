Sh200 parking fee finally takes effect in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Motorists who are now enjoying paying Sh200 parking fees have lauded Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for reducing the charges and ensuring parking is affordable.

Motorists who spoke to Capital FM News have welcomed the decision to reduce the fees, saying cases of clamping will now reduce since the charge is pocket friendly.

Capital FM News visited various parking lots within the Central Business District and spoke to a number of motorists who had just paid parking fees.

“I didn’t know about it until the parking attendant charged me Sh200; I normally pay Sh300 which I felt was a bit high but with this reduced fee I will be driving to the city frequently,” said Joseph Mwaura.

John Mwangi a taxi driver who parks along Standard Street daily couldn’t hide his joy after the parking attendant charged him Sh200 instead of the usual Sh300.

“As a taxi driver am very happy because reduction in Sh100 means a lot in business,” said Mwangi.

“This is good news and we hope the county continues with this trend until it reaches Sh150,” said another taxi driver.

Along Moi Avenue, Nancy Wekesa had just paid the Sh200 parking fee and was also pleased by the reduction.

“This is a relief to all motorists and we hope the county will not decide otherwise and increase the fees,” she said.

This was the case in the various streets within the Central Business District where motorists normally park.

This revised charge which took effect on Monday is stipulated in the county’s budget for the Financial year 2018/2019 which was passed a month ago, and is aimed at making motorists more compliant.

It also said to increase revenue collection in the parking department as more motorists will be encouraged to drive to the city.

County’s parking director Tom Tinega said motorists should not pay more adding that the online payment platform (JamboPay) must ensure the new rate is executed.

All the parking attendants said they had received directive to adhere to the Sh200 street parking charge for saloon vehicles.

Reducing parking fees was part of Sonko’s pledges during the campaign period.

The Nairobi County Government may however need to consider increasing parking lots so as to meet the demand as many people are now bringing their vehicles to town.