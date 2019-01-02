See you in school Thursday, TSC tells teachers and students

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – The Teachers Service Commission has asked teachers to report for duty Thursday and urged parents to take their children to school.

While making the appeal, TSC Chairperson Lydia Nzomo also said the commission is committed to resolving any dispute with Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT).

Nzomo added that the commission would make standby teachers available to ensure learning continues, should teachers fail to turn up.

“All parents should ensure they take their children to school in readiness for a new term. Be assured that teachers shall be available. In the interest of our learners, the commission wants to emphasise that it is committed to finding a solution,” Nzomo said.

On Tuesday, KNUT remained adamant that the impending strike will go on as planned despite a court order suspending it.

KNUT’s Secretary General Wilson Sossion said teachers shall not report to schools when they re-open on Thursday.

Sossion stated that the Teachers Service Commission is frustrating the talks as they failed to show up for the scheduled meeting called by the conciliation committee.

“They have defied this conciliation. They were invited for this meeting. They have defied the Cabinet Secretary for Labour who urged them to cease all hostility,” he said.

Last Friday, the union gave its oral submissions and issued preconditions for any dialogue to take place.