School director comes to aid of girl after mother committed suicide over fees

, KITUI, Kenya, Jan 9 – A well-wisher has come out to offer a full education sponsorship to a young girl from Kitui County after her mother committed suicide Wednesday morning over failure to raise school fees.

Betty Kimani, the Director at Marion Senior School in Kahawa West, Nairobi says as a mother, she was touched by Ruth Kamumu’s story.

“I am subscribed to the 411 (Breaking News SMS) messages from Capital FM and was deeply touched. I will offer the girl full sponsorship,” said Kimani.

The school director says it’s regrettable that Kamumu’s mother had to commit suicide because of the unfortunate situation.

“People should not commit suicide because of KCPE or KCSE… no, not at all; life has good things to offer. Always give people time to heal,” she advised.

Kamumu who scored 396 marks in last year’s KCPE had admission letters from Machakos Girls and Chogoria Girls in Embu and had threatened to kill herself if her family failed to fundraise for her secondary education.

On Wednesday, her 37-year-old mother, Esther Ndanu kioko committed suicide by hanging self on a tree, leaving a suicide note that said: “I regret I cannot raise money to take my daughter to secondary school.”

Her body was picked by police and taken to Kitui Level 4 hospital mortuary.