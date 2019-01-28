Saitoti widow sued ‘for blocking’ access road in Lavington

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Two lobby groups and an individual have sued the widow of the late George Saitoti for allegedly blocking access to a road in Nairobi’s Lavington area.

Ukweli Usemwe, Uzalendo and Joseph Gitonga have accused Margret Saitoti of blocking an access road linking Mzima Springs Road to Olenguruone Avenue.

The petitioners in an urgent suit say the move has greatly inconvenienced them.

The widow of the former Cabinet Minister has allegedly fenced off a parcel of land 3734/675 belonging to Kenya Power and 3734/676 which she owns.

The petitioners have questioned how the parcel of land belonging to a parastatal ended up with her without due process being followed.

“Kenya Power disposed of the land without following due process yet that is public property where bidding ought to have been done.”

The petitioners seek orders compelling the respondent to unblock the road pending hearing and determination of the case.

Also sought is an order directing the wife of the former politician to table all documents relating to acquisition of the two plots and the subsequent joining of the latter.

Residents of Lavington through their association have since written to the County Commander of Police to beef up security on Thursday when they will hold a peaceful demonstration to agitate for the removal of the fence they insist has been illegally erected.

“We urge police to beef up security because the respondent might mobilize goons and hooligans to stop the demo,” they state.