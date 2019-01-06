Ruto allies hit back at Murathe, say won’t be distracted by sideshows

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – The debate on whether Deputy President William Ruto should be barred from vying for the presidency in 2022 continues to elicit reactions with his allies castigating Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe on his remarks on the succession race.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said the party was built on national representation values and respect for its leadership.

“I have personally told the Deputy President that he should not be discouraged by the things he is hearing every day, because if it was easy to be the President, then we would all be President. I have told him that the path to the ultimate prize must be difficult and must have obstacles and roadblocks,” he said,

“Our country needs national healing not another war of words. When I say this, I say it with a very strong heart, because I know the President and the Deputy President and I know the Jubilee Party leadership. Those people who you are hearing making a lot of noise were not with us in Nakuru, when we were crafting the coalition agreements. The President and his Deputy – who were then the leaders of The National Alliance (TNA) and United Republican Party (URP)- expressly directed myself and Kindiki Kithure to craft a document that will be used to unite and reconcile Kenyans and not a power-sharing document,” Murkomen stated.

Speaking when he and other Jubilee MPs attended a church service in Riruta, Murkomen said the country is focused on unity.

He made reference to the Bible story of how Nehemiah disregarded various ploys by Sanballat, Tobiah, and Geshem employed in order to stop him from rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem.

The Senate Majority Leader narrated how these three men sought to harm Nehemiah, intimidate him with false reports, deceive him with false prophets and influence the nobles of Judah.

“This Republic is busy building its walls, the walls that have been broken by the politics of the past; we have no time to consult and sit and nag and debate with the Tobiah and Sanballat of our days.”

Murathe on Saturday to mourners attending the burial of Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju’s brother that he is ready to move to the Supreme Court to stop the DP from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

He argues the presidency comprises two holders; The President and Deputy and that they should all retire after two terms in office.

President Kenyatta last month distanced himself from a section of Jubilee politicians who are claiming that the party will not support DP Ruto in his bid to clinch the presidency in 2022.

While addressing journalists from State House Mombasa on Friday, Kenyatta said Jubilee has its plans ahead of the next General Election.

“I have been very vocal that people should shun 2022 politics, as a party we have our own plans just like other parties but there are so many things we need to sort in order to have a peaceful choice in 2022,” he said.