Respect the President, Ruto tells Central Kenya MPs

Shares

,

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jan 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Jubilee leaders to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said leaders should not be distracted by non-issues and rather focus on uniting and serving Kenyans.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Naivasha, Nakuru County, in the company of two Governors, a senator and more than 40 Members of Parliament, the Deputy President said the politics of uniting Kenya is what “we must embrace if Kenya is to progress”.

“Jubilee is a party of diversity and national outlook that stands on the foundation of transforming Kenya. As such, all Jubilee leaders must focus on its agenda,” he said.

He said there was no place for ethnicity, division and false promises in the party.

Ruto added that Jubilee leaders know where the party has come from and where it is heading.

“I ask those interfering with the affairs of the party to keep off. As a matter of fact, there is no contest in Jubilee. There is only one leader in Jubilee. Any other person outside that framework is a liar,” he noted.

While assuring the country that Jubilee is united, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu called on politicians to tone down on sentiments that may sow division.

“Let us all engage in politics of empowering people. There are no issues in Jubilee as is being portrayed out there,” said Waititu.

As founder member of the party, the Kiambu County Boss said Jubilee structures are solid, and would not be broken any time soon.

“The discourse in the party is for the good of this country. Jubilee will achieve its objectives as originally laid out when it was founded,” he said.

He said the 2022 succession politics should not bother Kenyans as “we are just waiting for Ruto’s time to be Kenya’s President.”

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui asked leaders to focus on building bridges of friendship so as to transform the country.

“We need to channel our energies on fighting poverty and creating opportunities for everyone,” said Kinyanjui.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara said a united Kenya would give the country an opportunity to develop at a faster rate.

Leaders present were Senator Susan Kihika (Nakuru), MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes).

Others MPs were Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central), Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Mwangi Wa Gakuya (Embakasi North), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), David Njuguna (Olkalou), Patrick Wainaina (Thika), Faith Gitau (Women Rep, Nyandarua), Halima Mucheke (nominated) and Beatrice Nkatha (Woman Rep, Tharaka Nithi).

Also present were Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Mary Wamaua (Ndaragwa), Michael Muchira (Oljororok), Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu), Murwithania Mugambi (Buuri), Patrick Maina (Laikipia West), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kabinga Wachira (Mwea), Mugambi Gichuki (Othaya), Moses Kirima (Central Imenti), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Anthony Kiai (Mukurweini), John Mutunga (Tigania West) and David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East).

Earlier in Kiambu County, Ruto pledged to rally all leaders behind President Kenyatta.

He said the handshake had helped unite Kenyans “so that we can work together as Kenyans for the future of our country.”

“I am saying without fear of contradiction that under the leadership of President Kenyatta, we have seen enormous transformation in our country and we will all continue to work together to ensure that the strides made continue,” noted Ruto.