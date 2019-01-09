Questions linger over suspensions, resignations in Sonko’s Government over one year

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – In the last one year since Governor Mike Sonko took over the leadership of Nairobi County, there has been a series of suspensions and resignations which has left many with questions over the trend.

On Monday, Sonko’s Cabinet yet again suffered a blow after one of the best performing CECs Janet Ouko of Education, Youth, Sports and Gender tendered her resignation.

Ouko’s resignation came as a surprise because she is among the few CECs who had their contracts renewed after her one year contract lapsed.

She has been reluctant to state the reasons behind her resignation but said she will be pursuing other interests.

Another significant resignation was that of his Deputy Polycarp Igathe who said that he had failed to earn Sonko’s trust.

This was barely five months after they took over the leadership of Nairobi County.

Since then, the position has been vacant and Sonko has been running the county without a deputy.

Ouko’s exit has once again raised questions over whether the problem is with the governor.

Out of 10 appointed to Sonko’s Cabinet, only two CECs have four-year contracts as the rest have one-year contracts that expired last December and their fate remains unknown.

Others have been dismissed.

None of the suspended officers has been recalled and none of them have had their contracts renewed.

The first CEC to taste a dose of Sonko’s suspensions was his Finance Executive Danvas Makori who he accused of spying for his enemies at City Hall.

Suspended County Secretary Peter Kariuki says it’s difficult to work with Governor Sonko but declined to give more details as to why that is the case.

“There are challenges everywhere but I must say it’s difficult to work with him,” he said.

Kariuki was suspended alongside Veska Kangongo who was then acting Health CEC, Health Chief Officer Jimal Mahat and County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka after they contradicted Sonko over the Pumwani Maternity Hospital dead babies saga.

Sonko accused the four of insubordination.

Hitan Majevda the first Health Executive and his Chief Officer Thomas Ogaro were dismissed by Sonko during a public function at the opening of Kangemi TB laboratory at the Kangemi Health Centre in the presence of donors, other public servants and citizens accusing them of laxity and poor services in county hospitals.

Environment CEC Larry Wambua who is among those whose contract has been renewed however says he has a good working relationship with Sonko and it’s easy to work with him.

Wambua first served as the Devolution CEC before being moved to the Environment department.

“Things have been good so far and am looking forward to delivering quality services to Nairobi residents,” said Wambua.

The launch of a monthly clean up exercise is one of the programs that he is proud of since he was appointed to the Environment docket and the ongoing beautification exercise as well.

Charles Kerich who is the current CEC Lands and Urban planning will also continue to serve in the Cabinet as his contract was also renewed.