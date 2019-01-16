Public, politicians urged to avoid dusitD2 Complex rescue operations area

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The public has been urged to avoid the dusitD2 Complex along Riverside Drive until it is declared safe even as rescue operations continue.

According to Police, everyone especially politicians should not come near the site as it was still a crime scene and was being processed.

They stated that the area around 14 Riverside Drive is still under an active security operation even as more people were rescued early Wednesday.

The terrorists, who started the onslaught Tuesday afternoon are said to be holed up at the complex gym and there are reports of gunshots being heard coming from one of the buildings.

Dozens of victims have been rushed to hospital, some badly injured.

The victims were driven out in ambulances and are admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Aga Khan, Avenue Hospital among other health centres in Westlands and across Nairobi.

KNH, Avenue Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital, MP Shah Hospitals where victims of the Dusit Complex attack were rushed, have launched an urgent blood donation appeal.

The appeal is meant to supplement the stores contained in the blood banks in order to treat the victims who were admitted with gunshot wounds.

IG Joseph Boinett had earlier told the country that they are in the process of confirming the causalities of the incident.