Primary to secondary school transition at 83pc – Amina

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Ministry of Education has almost hit the 100 per cent transition into secondary schools as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said on Monday form one transition this year stands at 83 per cent.

Speaking at St Marys Secondary School in Nakuru, the CS said the remaining 17 per cent will be achieved in the next one month.

She said the government through her ministry was working round the clock to improve infrastructure that will help in decongesting classes in the advent of the new directive.

“The government will have to increase classes in public secondary schools to accommodate the large numbers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha asked chiefs to ensure that the 100pc transition is achieved through patrols in the villages.

Nkanatha has said that the government aimed at improving the standard of education in the country and parents should take their responsibility seriously.