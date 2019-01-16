President Kenyatta to address the nation following terror attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address the nation over the terror attack that took place at the dusitD2 Complex along 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi.

This is the first time the Head of State will be talking over the matter even as rescue operation continues at the complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that the President was fully aware of the operations currently underway.

He stated that all the buildings have been secured and that the situation is fully under control.

He did not however give details of casualties, only confirming that several people had been injured.

He said security forces on the ground were documenting evidence after securing all the buildings.

He told reporters that President Uhuru Kenyatta was fully briefed of the situation and that the National Security Advisory Committee was in charge of coordinating the crisis.

He lauded security agencies for a well-coordinated approach in handling the situation, saying “the response on the ground was swift, determined and involved all security agencies under the singular command of the GSU commandant and supported by a multi-agency team drawn from throughout the security apparatus of the country.”