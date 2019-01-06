President Kenyatta mourns Professor Abel Mugenda

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of Professor Abel Gitau Mugenda who died after a short illness.

The late Professor Abel Mugenda is husband to Professor Olive Mwihaki Mugenda, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor and a member of the Judicial Service Commission.

In his message, President Kenyatta described the late Professor Abel Mugenda as a distinguished scholar and researcher whose work has had great bearing on education and training in the country.

The President said, the late Prof. Mugenda has authored and published several books and research works which will continue to help in the growth of the country’s education sector for many years to come.

“The late Professor Mugenda was one of Kenya’s academic and research giants who will be remembered for many years to come for his outstanding work,” said the President.

The President cited one of Professor Mugenda’s books titled ‘Social Science Research: Theory and Principles’ which is a valuable guide to research in Africa and the developing world.

The President described the late Professor Abel as a true patriot who despite his great achievements and exposure to other opportunities outside Kenya, committed himself to serving the country through his skills, knowledge and talent.

“Prof Mugenda has indeed imparted our young people with great knowledge on research methods not only through teaching but also through his published works. We will forever be indebted to this great scholar,” said the President.

The late Mugenda has worked with the United Nations and several International NGO’s as a researcher, and a monitoring and evaluation specialist.

Prof. Mugenda has also lectured in the areas of research methods, monitoring and evaluation and statistics at the University of Nairobi, Iowa State University, Kenya Methodist University and United States International University, Kenya.

He has authored several books in research methods including Qualitative Research Methods and Social Science Research: Theory and Principles.