President Kenyatta in momentous visit to DCI headquarters

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, a first ever by a Head of State in Kenya.

While there, the awarded officers drawn from the National Police Service and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for their roles in fighting graft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President was accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi during the meeting attended by all top detectives led by DCI George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Haji.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet was also present.

“We are one government and we must therefore work together for the people of Kenya. This is the only way to win as a country in the face of terrorism, organised crime and other vices that threaten our national security,” he said.

He said as a result of the two organisations working together, the war on corruption has been heightened, while pointing out that already their efforts after positive.

“As we acknowledge the independence of those two offices, we also recognize their interdependence and collaboration in the multi-agency arrangement which is bearing fruits.”

Unlike before, there’s increased collaboration among institutions within the Criminal Justice System.

“My administration commits to continue supporting the modernization of the National Police Service and the ODPP so as to effectively and efficiently deliver to the people of Kenya. Security and stability are paramount to the development of our nation,” the President assured.

During the visit, DCI Kinoti said the Biological, Chemistry, Toxicological and DNA laboratories will be equipped to be operational in the next two months.

The laboratories are housed in the newly constructed multi-million shillings National Police Service Forensic Laboratory based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters located along Kiambu road.

This means investigations in the country are set to be enhanced and become expeditious, once the laboratory is functional.

He also revealed that he has since formed a Crime Research Intelligence unit that will help in fighting graft and other emerging security challenges in the country.

“I noticed gaps in terms of crime research that impaired seriously on Criminal intelligence and General Crime Management,” he said.

The laboratory will be a game changer in the Criminal Justice System since it will among other things ensure court cases are backed by well-documented evidence, enhancing chances of successful prosecutions.

“We will be able to do proper investigations; we will back up what we have done with scientific proof,” he said.

“Everything will be located here. It will be integrated to bring in other facilities located elsewhere.”