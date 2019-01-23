President Kenyatta hosts DP Ruto for lunch in Mombasa a day after Cabinet changes

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on Wednesday had lunch at Barka Cafe in Old Town Mombasa, a day after changes in the cabinet.

This is the third time, President Kenyatta is having a meal at this famous joint within Mombasa.

He was first introduced to the Cafe in 2015 by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir.

On Wednesday, the President and his Deputy, accompanied by other senior government officials went to Barka for lunch unannounced.

“We just saw big cars arriving. The President and his Deputy then went down to the VIP section,” said Mohammed Said.

According to Said, President Kenyatta served a variety of food before taking Tamarind juice.

“He really loves Tamarind. This is the third time he is coming here, this means he loves our place,” he said.

Ruto jetted into Mombasa on Wednesday, just a day after President Kenyatta made changes in his Cabinet making Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi head of all government projects.

Reports are rife that the Head of State has trimmed his Deputy Ruto’s power by elevating Matiangi.

Political pundits say this might have forced Ruto to travel to Mombasa.

Those present at Barka Cafe said Ruto and Uhuru sat side by side during lunch.

Details of what might have been discussed in that meeting remain scanty.