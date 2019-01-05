Police officer shoots himself dead at KPA, Mombasa

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 5 – Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident in which a police officer, shot himself dead on Saturday morning at the Mombasa Port.

Charles Ndolo who was stationed at Kipevu Police Post, is said to have gone to the toilet before shooting himself on the head.

Mombasa Port Police Chief Patrick Lobolia confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it’s true. A police officer by the name Ndolo Charles shot himself dead today. We are still investigating the reason,” said Lobolia on phone.

He said Ndolo used an AK-47 rifle to shoot himself dead.

The body has been moved to the Coast General Provincial Hospital Mortuary.