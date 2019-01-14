Police HQ denies secretly arming reservists after 350 guns intercepted

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Police Headquarters has denied reports that it is secretly arming reservists in North Rift after 350 guns from its warehouse were intercepted in Nakuru.

When reached for comment over a newspaper report, Police Spokesman Charles Owino said recruiting and arming reservists is not done in secret and that it has drastically reduced cattle rustling cases.

“The article sadly is a mixture of few facts and lots of half-truths and outright falsehoods. For the record, let it be known that the NPS does not, and is not engaged in any secret arming of reservists as borne by our records as well the fact as those recruited are known to the residents where they serve,” the Police Spokesperson said in a statement.

While confirming that 11,000 reservists have been recruited in the past two years operational areas of North Rift and parts of Lamu, he said the newspaper report is not accurate.

His statement explained how cattle rustling has reduced following the recruitment of reservists but kept off the claim that 350 guns were secretly moved out of a police warehouse in Nairobi.

According to the newspaper report, the guns were confiscated on the orders of Kenya Police Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua.

Mbugua allegedly said the guns were being moved without his authority.

The report raises concerns over the arming that could come when political temperatures over the 2022 succession politics are rising.

“We take great exception to the subtle insinuation that recruitment of reservists is in any way linked to politics. This is an outright lie.

Additionally, the truth is as part of the ongoing reforms within the Police, we plan to raise numbers of officers in the cattle rustling prone parts of our country that will lead reduction in the need for Reservists,” Owino asserted.