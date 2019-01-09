Peter Kenneth, Karua join Mt Kenya leaders in defending Uhuru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Mount Kenya leaders have turned the heat on critics of President Uhuru Kenyatta who have accused him of neglecting the region.

In a strongly worded statement, more than 20 former and elected leaders including political bigwigs in the region led by former presidential candidates Martha Karua and Peter Kenneth said those aggrieved should use the right channels without disrespecting President Kenyatta.

“We demand respect for the President as the Head of State, Head of Government and symbol of national unity; individuals with divergent views must criticize or correct the President with decorum and respect,” Kenneth said.

His sentiments were supported by Karua who accused those claiming that President Kenyatta is not developing the Central region of being selfish and unpatriotic.

“The President and former Prime Minister set aside their political differences to drive the Building Bridges Initiative and it is therefore unpatriotic of some politicians to start sabotaging this initiative for their personal political gain,” Karua stated.

The leaders were specifically irked by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and his Bahati counterpart Kimani Ngunjiri who has been leading the voice of dissent in the region, saying before pointing an accusing finger at the President, they should show Kenyans what they have done with Constituency Development Funds.

They told off MP Kuria, who they accused of attempting to divide the Mount Kenya region in his quest to ascend politically.

“For Members of Parliament, they have the CDF so before they criticize anybody else, they should first show what they have done on the ground with that money and we are telling them that Mount Kenya region is a very organized society; if anybody thinks they can lash out at the President for their political mileage, they should think twice,” said Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu.

On her part, Karua defended the President against the ‘washenzi’ comment saying it was not directed at his voters, as it has widely been misinterpreted.

“I am not a member of his party, but he is my President and I support him. I have seen people making it look like the washenzi remark was directed to the voters and it is clearly not true; those remarks were meant for those irritating him not the voters and it must be made clear,” said Karua.

The leaders further stated that it is not yet time to dwell on 2022 succession politics adding that when that time comes, they will declare their stand on who to support for President.