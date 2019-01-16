Over 50 people rescued from dusitD2 hotel complex early Wednesday morning

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Rescue operations at the dusitD2 Complex along Riverside Drive is going on with sporadic gunshots being reported early Wednesday morning.

Police and other rescue operators are combing the complex as they seek to rescue more people trapped there.

The terrorists, who started the onslaught on Tuesday afternoon are said to be holed up at the complex gym and there are reports of gunshots being heard coming from one of the buildings.

About 30 people were rescued at about 3 am while another 30 were rescued at different times early this morning

Police say the area is still a crime scene while telling the public, especially politicians to stay away.

In the meantime, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres has led international leaders in condemning the terrorist attack at Dusit Hotel Complex, along 14 Riverside.

In a twitter post his Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed said, she joined Guterres in condemning the evolving terrorist attack in Kenya and also in expressing total solidarity to the people and government.

At some point, British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Haley wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

A US citizen is among those killed at the Complex.

According to AFP, a state Department official confirmed the death and offered condolences to the family and friends of the individual.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined further details, citing respect for the privacy of the person’s family.

The United States commended Kenyan authorities and said it was providing unspecified assistance in the response.