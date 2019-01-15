Oparanya to reshape referendum talk, seek more county allocations

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Newly elected Chairman of the Council of Governors Wycliffe Oparanya says he will use his term to push for more allocation of funds to counties as well as reshaping the referendum conversation to focus on strengthening structures of devolution.

In his acceptance speech after his election Monday, Oparanya said he will engage the National Government to find ways to help counties align their development plans to the Big Four Agenda.

“I will take it upon myself to expedite the process to ensure that the issues are addressed to the satisfaction of the County Governments. I want to use this opportunity to give notice to the Treasury that it will not be business as usual especially when it comes to the flow of funds to the counties,” he stated.

Oparanya becomes the fifth governor to be picked to head the council after Isaac Ruto, Peter Munya, Salim Mvurya and Josphat Nanok.

“It may require that we engage the National Government, partners and ordinary citizens to realise the objectives of devolution. We have to reshape the national agenda in the context of devolution,” he said.

Outgoing Chairperson Josphat Nanok who is also the Turkana Governor said he was proud to have heralded the governors’ club at the time of transition as it received new members.

“I know for a fact that as a country we have used population as the determinant for sharing resources. I think we have got to get somewhere where we have to bite the bullet,” he pointed out.

During the elections, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria succeeded Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru as the vice-chairperson while Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana replaced Wajir Governor Mohamud Mohamed as the Chief Whip.