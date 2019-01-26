One person injured in suspected IED blast at Latema-Tom Mboya junction, Nairobi

By Capital FM,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26- One person was injured on Saturday evening after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device exploded at Latema-Tom Mboya junction in Nairobi.

According to police and witnesses, luggage that was sealed in a cartoon had the explosives.

“We’re at the scene trying to establish what transpired,” Central Police boss Robinson Thuku told Capital FM News.

Police sealed off the usually crowded area which serves as a bus terminus for more than five Saccos plying different routes within the city.

More to follow…

