ODM gives direct nominations to Embakasi South, Ugenya candidates

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has given its candidates for the Embakasi South and Ugenya constituency by-elections direct nominations.

Through a letter sent to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC), the party has presented the names of Irshadali Mohamed Sumra (Embakasi South) and Christopher Odhiambo Karani (Ugenya).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish to inform you that the NEC resolved that the mode of nomination shall be by direct ticket,” read a part of the letter.

This comes two days after the Jubilee Party announced that it will not present candidates for the by-elections in the two constituencies a decision the party leader said was reached after consultations with the party leadership.

“After wide consultations, the Jubilee Party leadership has decided that the party shall not be fielding candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South constituencies. This is in the spirit of furthering the steps of constructive engagements with the other main parties engaged in the contest and with an eye on the bigger picture,” Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju he said in a statement.

Tuju said the party was acting in the best interest of various initiatives that will reduce political tension in the country after a divisive electoral period in 2017.

The two seats became vacant after the Supreme Court Nullified the August 8, 2017 election of the Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South) and Karani in Ugenya on the grounds that they were not validly elected.

The petition in Embakasi South was filed by former MP Sumra, while Karani’s election was petitioned by former MP David Ochieng who lost by about 200 votes.