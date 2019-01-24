ODM Executive Council okays expulsion of MPs Jumwa, Dori

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) National Executive Council (NEC) has adopted a report by the disciplinary committee to have Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori expelled over their defiance to toe the party line.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said on Thursday the council has already forwarded the names of the duo to the National Governing Council (NGC) for ratification.

The resolution was arrived at after a daylong meeting that saw the ‘rebels’ given an opportunity to defend themselves for their actions.

The body has further written to the National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed to effect the process of de-whipping the two leaders from their respective parliamentary committees.

Jumwa sits on the Members Service and Facilities Committee while Dori is a member of the Transport, Public Works and Housing committee.

Sifuna said the two leaders are however at liberty to challenge the party’s position on the matter in a court of law.

The two leaders risk losing their seats and fresh by-elections called in their respective regions if the Registrar of Political Parties gives a nod to the request by the Raila Odinga outfit to have the two leaders kicked out.

According to the Registrar of Political Parties Act section 14 (7) “a member of a political party may only be expelled from that political party if the member has infringed the Constitution of the political party and after the member has been afforded a fair opportunity to be heard in accordance with the internal party disputes resolution mechanisms as prescribed in the Constitution of the party.”

Jumwa and Dori’s woes began when the two leaders sometime last year publicly declared their support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Their declaration caught the attention of top officials of the party and a section of leaders affiliated to the party who in turn advocated for their immediate removal.

Earlier on Thursday, they appeared before the committee chaired by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to defend themselves where they asked for forgiveness in the spirit of the handshake.

Jumwa who spoke to reporters immediately after presenting her defence before the committee however dismissed reports that they ever appeared before a disciplinary committee saying that the only time they were questioned about their character was by a single official within the party and it never lasted “more than two minutes”.

She cast doubts on the authenticity of the report the committee used to make its decision blaming an unnamed individuals within the party for orchestrating her exist from the party.

“I question the integrity of that report because I do not know where it came from,” she said.

Dori who was flanked by other coastal leaders including Nyali MP Mohamed Ali maintained that she will not be cowed by intimidation but appreciated the opportunity she was given to defend herself.

Seeming to have conceded that she was on the wrong and fully aware of the repercussion, Jumwa pleaded with the council to exonerate her from any wrongdoing, but it appeared too little too late.

“If President Uhuru Kenyatta and our party leaders Raila Odinga forgave one another and decided to work together because of the handshake what greater sin is too difficult to forgive?” she asked.

In the meantime, the council resolved to adjourn what action should be taken against five Homa Bay Members of County Assembly who defied to adhere to party rules and regulations.

The five, Evans Marieba, Julius Gaya, Geoffrey Anyango, Paul Wamunga and Immaculate Adhiambo had requested to be given more time to produce restraining orders issued by the court in Kisumu barring deliberations on the matter until the case against them is heard and determined by the court.