Nyumba Kumi responsibilities misread, says Kiraithe

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 28 – Government spokesperson Erick Kiraithe has said the Nyumba Kumi Initiative has been misunderstood by many Kenyans as a solely government-led initiative.

On Monday, during a press conference at the Mbaraki Sports Club, in Mombasa, Kiraithe said there is a communication breakdown between government and citizens.

In the wake of the 14 Riverside Drive attack that left 21 people dead, Kiraithe said to curb insecurity in the country, Kenyans should be willing to share information about their neighbours with government agencies.

“Following the recent spate of attacks in the country, State agencies have now demonstrated that they built adequate capacity to deal decisively with terrorism and the battle continues,” said Kiraithe.

“However, for this battel to be won completely, we must eliminate the weak links, and one of the weakest links is the communication between communities and police.”

He said the Nyumba Kumi Initiative, which was rolled out in 2013 by the government, is key in resolving the issue of insecurity in the country.

He added that Nyumba Kumi Initiative, although a government initiative, is not about the government but about members of the community being vigilant.

“The media has packaged the Nyumba Kumi Initiative as a government project. Let us change this perspective so that Kenyans can embrace it as their own responsibility,” he said.

In every place that people live, there must be owners of that place, according to Kiraithe.

“Therefore, they should have control of where they live, especially if what happens in that society is likely to affect their lives now and, in the future. If any community sits and allows strangers among them, then they are exposing themselves to danger,” he said.

At the same time, the government spokesperson said permanent politicking and corruption are some two other issues that have affected the progress of Kenya’s development agenda.

He said it is absurd for Kenyans to engage in politics 24/7 throughout the year.

“The 2022 elections are important, but will only create jobs for few people. What about the 40 million plus Kenyans?” he asked.

He urged Kenyans to do more to fight corruption and compliment efforts of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the war on graft.

“The war on graft should be a concerted effort, not a one-man show,” he said.