, KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 12 – Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o was on Saturday afternoon admitted to hospital after falling sick during the installation of the new Kisumu Diocese Archbishop.

A doctor at the Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu said Nyong’o was in stable condition.

The Governor had earlier welcomed Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga at Uzima University where Philip Anyolo takes up the position of Archbishop of Kisumu Diocese.