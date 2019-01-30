NTSA official in court over terror attack vehicle

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – An official of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) was arraigned in court on Wednesday over registration of the car used in the 14 Riverside Drive terror attack.

The official, named in court documents as Augustine Mulwa Musembi was arrested during a police raid at the state agency, which handles registration of motor vehicles.

Police have been granted 30 days to complete investigations on how the vehicle that ferried the terrorists to the scene was registered after another vehicle with similar number plates was impounded in Kitengela, a day after the January 15 attack that left 21 people dead.

Police have indicated that they are questioning several other NTSA officials, but no indication has been given yet that all will be charged.

Detectives raided the NTSA headquarters located in Upper Hill on Wednesday morning, catching everyone off-guard including members of the public who were being served. There were asked to seek services again on Thursday.

The building was cordoned off as officers moved in with a special interest in the Registration, IT and Licensing Departments.

An official from an insurance company is among 17 people so far arraigned in court over the terror attack, as police seek others.