NPS to cater for burial costs of GSU officer killed in terror attack

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says the National Police Service will cater for funeral expenses of the General Service Unit officer killed in the 14 Riverside Drive terror attack last week.

He says the service is already building a house for the family at the officer’s rural home.

The officer sustained fatal injuries shortly before the operation was called off.

“We are catering for all the funeral expenses of this gallant officer who died in the line of duty as per our Service Standing Orders,” Boinnet told Capital FM News.

“I’ve given orders that the body is taken home by helicopter on Friday and I’ve planned to personally attend the funeral on Saturday. CS (Fred) Matiangi is also planning to attend.”

The family of Japheth Nuru placed an obituary in a local newspaper with details of an M-PESA Pay bill number where they asked for monetary support.

“We are even building a house for the family and this is being done by the National Youth Service who are undertaking the work,” he said, “the family has no problem at all in the burial arrangements.”

“The family is, however, free to fundraise for other purposes that local customs or traditions may require that we may not be aware. In sum, all expenses are covered by the NPS,” the IG said.

The main fundraising will be held on Wednesday at the at All Saints Cathedral.

“You fought the good fight, you finished the race, you kept the faith and paid the ultimate price for your country. Fare thee well our Kenya hero,” reads the obituary.

The officer will be buried at his Kimala village in Taita Taveta County.

The officer is among 21 people who died following the attack at Riverside Complex that occurred on Tuesday last week, when he stormed in with other forces to end an overnight siege, that left 4 terrorists dead, the fifth having blown himself up.

-The fateful day-

The officer was injured in the morning of January 16, just minutes before all the terrorists were killed.

It was about 9.26am when the officer was seen being pulled out of the scene moments after a loud blast was heard coming from the complex.

But he succumbed later to the injuries while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Ten suspects have since been arraigned in court over the attack so far, with police now allowed to detain them for a month to complete investigations, while more than 10 others are in custody.

Among those being held at Kilimani Police Division is a Canadian citizen.

The first six to be presented in court were Joel Ng’ang’a Wainaina, Oliver Kanyango Muthee, Gladys Kaari Justus, Guleid Abdihakim (Canadian) and Osman Ibrahim – all believed to have facilitated five Al Shabaab terrorists who launched the deadly attack.

The Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the attack which they said it was in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to move the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.