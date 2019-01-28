No breakthrough in Latema Road explosion probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Police are still investigating the explosion caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that went off on Saturday evening on Latema Road, injuring at least two people.

Officers involved in the investigation said they are yet to identify or arrest the owner of the luggage that exploded or who was behind the plot.

The victims included a newspaper vendor and a handcart pusher who have since been treated and discharged.

According to the city’s Regional Police Commander Philip Ndolo, a vendor was given a small box to transport in his cart which exploded as the owner disappeared.

Kenyans have been asked to remain alert and be conscious of their surroundings.

Al Shabaab militants carried out an attack in an almost 20-hour siege earlier this month at the 14 Riverside Complex in Nairobi involving a suicide bomber and four gunmen.