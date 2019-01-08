NLC asks those claiming KMFRI land to produce evidence of ownership

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The National Lands Commission (NLC) has ordered persons who are claiming ownership of a personal of land belonging to Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) to produce evidence to prove they are legitimate ownership.

In a public notice, Commission Chairman Mohammed Swazuri gave the alleged occupiers 14 days to submit their ownership documents, pursuant to Section 6 of the NLC Act.

He says failure to do so while necessitate the alleged occupiers to vacate the land within 90 days as required by the Section 155 of the Land Act 2012 and Sections 152A, 152B, and 152C of the Land Laws (Amendment) Act of 2016.

The Commission investigated and confirmed that several people have encroached on the parcel land L.R. No MN/III/2944 Mtwapa- Kilifi County and others purported to own titles to the same yet it is a public land.

The NLC is a body mandated to mange, administer and protect public land among other functions.