NGAO to withdraw case challenging fresh vetting of firearm holders

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The National Gun Owners Association has agreed to withdraw a case challenging the directive for all licensed firearm holders to undergo fresh vetting after a meeting with Interior CS Fred Matiangi and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

In a letter addressed to the High Court Deputy Registrar, the association says their case should be withdrawn to enable the regulation and digitization of records as directed by CS Matiangi.

The government issued a 90-day moratorium for all civilian gun owners early last December during which a rigorous verification exercise for firearm certificates was meant to be undertaken beginning December 17.

NGAO however went to court and secured an order suspending the fresh vetting.

In a statement, the association now says they have been assured only those with illegal certificates will suffer any arbitrary revocation of firearm licenses.

“NGAO assured the office of the CS Interior and the Attorney General of its willingness to facilitate the regulation and clean-up exercise,” reads the statement.

“The office of the CS Interior and the Attorney General has undertaken to review the legal framework relating to the ownership and possession of firearms in which NGAO Kenya would be entitled to participate by virtue of Article 10 of the Constitution.”

During the moratorium, civilians in possession of any prohibited firearm have also been directed to surrender to the government guns which range from automatic or semi-automatic self-loading military assault rifles such as G3, AK-47, M16 rifle, Uzi, CZ scorpion, Sterling-Patchett, Evo 3 and MP5 among others.