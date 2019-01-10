New EACC boss Mbarak to take office on Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Incoming Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak will be sworn into office on Monday, January 14, 2019.

A statement posted on the Agency’s Twitter handle stating that the Chief Justice David Maraga will preside over the ceremony at the Supreme Court.

“Mbarak will be sworn into office on 14th January 2019 by the Chief Justice. Thereafter Waqo will officially hand over the Commission operations to Mbarak at Integrity Centre.”

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 16 (1) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act, EACC appointed Twalib Abdallah Mbarak to be the Secretary/CEO of the Commission with effect from the 11th January 2019,” the statement further read.

The National Assembly approved the appointment of former military intelligence officer during a Special Sitting held on December 18, 2018.

Before confirming the appointment MPs called on Mbarak not to let Kenyans down.

House Leaders Aden Duale and John Mbadi urged the incoming CEO to focus on ensuring enough evidence is gathered so as not to end up with cases that may be dismissed at the court.

During his approval sitting conducted by the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee led by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo that once approved, Mbarak said his term will see the Commission develop and implement a framework for asset tracking and asset recovery.

The Security and Integrity Manager at the Kenya Electricity Generating (KENGEN) Company listed utilizing technology to curb corruption, streamlining of investigative circles and collaboration with the Asset Recovery Agency to ensure stolen assets are recovered as being his four point agenda when he takes over.

Mbarak says devolution is an area where there is a lot of corruption, and leakages are prevalent; there must be a proactive approach to identifying corruption in counties.

The Retired Major in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) vowed that he will fight off any attempts to influence or interfere with his work or the work of the Commission in executing their mandate.

Mbarak who beat 13 other shortlisted applicants to clinch the risk job pledged to ensure that the war on corruption is won, promising to deal decisively with both high impact and low impact cases.