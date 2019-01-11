Nairobi gets Sh152mn from UK for disaster management

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11-Nairobi County has benefited from Sh152 Million from United Kingdom Global Challenges Research Fund, to develop risk management policy and underlying data.

The five-year project which is set to commence in March this year, will provide an opportunity to show case lessons and learn from risk management experiences in other cities which will be beneficial to the Nairobi County Government.

Dr Mark Pelling, the Professor in Geography at King’s College London, who are the sponsors of the project said this will be an opportunity for Nairobi to develop policies,training and development of risk and vulnerability assessment and management decision-support tools.

“This project will provide considerable support for the development of risk management policy and underlying data in applied research funding over the next three years and additional resources then available,” he said.

Pelling said the collaboration of the Nairobi County Government has been and will be central to shaping planned work which, following the ambition of the NCCG, the aim of supporting transition towards integrating risk management into development policy and practice in Nairobi.

The first substantial activity being planned by Nairobi County Government disaster management and coordination sector will a be a three day meeting in Mombasa aimed at reviewing Nairobi County Disaster Management Act 2015 as well as develop a Nairobi Disaster Management Plan and Policy.

The three day closed door meeting will have invitees from the World Bank, UN agencies and across the Nairobi City County and other officials from the National Government.